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Iowa Health Officials Provide Measles Outbreak Updates, Identify Potential Exposure Locations
3 days ago
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and local public health agencies are continuing to respond to an outbreak of measles in Iowa. As of November 4, 2026, fifty confirmed cases of measles have been identified in 2026, with evidence of person-to-person spread. Measles activity also remains elevated in neighboring states, including Wisconsin, where a large outbreak involving hundreds of cases is ongoing in the southwestern part of the state. With measles continuing to circulate in the region, Iowa HHS anticipates that additional cases may occur, particularly among individuals who are not protected against measles through vaccination or prior infection. Iowa HHS and local public health agencies are working closely with affected families and community leaders to identify illnesses, share information, and ensure access to vaccination.