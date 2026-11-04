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Eric Holder on how the GOP's redistricting efforts affected the midterms
By NPR,3 days ago
President Trump pushed Republican-controlled state legislators last year to change their congressional maps midcycle to boost Republican chances in the midterm election. But as the election results show, that effort did not work as planned, as Democrats won in several congressional districts that Republicans had redrawn. One of the people who'd been working to help Democrats respond to these efforts is Eric Holder. He's the chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. He also served as attorney general during the Obama administration. He's with us now. Good morning, Mr. Holder. Thanks for joining us.