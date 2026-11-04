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Hope for the Holidays Suicide Awareness Seminar set for Nov. 10
2 days ago
Logan County Partnership and The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and will host a Talk Saves Lives program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Logan County Training Center, 219 S. Broad St. The community presentation will be led by Kelly Evans and focus on suicide prevention, recognizing warning signs and connecting individuals with available resources and support within our community With the holiday season approaching, organizers hope to raise awareness about how stress, loneliness, isolation and grief can affect individuals and potentially increase their risk of suicide.