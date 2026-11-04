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Column: After decades of progress and backsliding, I can’t give up hope
By Marian Leah Knapp,3 days ago
When I was growing up in the 1940s and 1950s, I was attracted to open-minded political and social views. I think some of this attitude came from my mother, who was accepting of others with diverse backgrounds. When I was eleven, she encouraged me to accept an invitation to a school dance from a boy of a different racial heritage. My father was slightly more ‘conservative’ because he had Republican friends who were connected to local government and they helped my dad in his business endeavors. Yet, everyone was always accepted into our house for my teen gatherings.