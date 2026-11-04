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A 1972 Lexington senior housing apartment complex just got a $3 million upgrade
2 days ago
A 1972 Garden Springs apartment complex geared toward affordable housing for seniors recently changed ownership and has undergone a $3 million upgrade. Emerson Center Apartments was built 54 years ago through a volunteer-led effort by area business leaders, the city and the Unitarian Church of Lexington who were concerned about the lack of affordable housing for seniors.
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