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The art and science of ‘A Christmas Carol’
3 days ago
AMES, Iowa — Ebenezer Scrooge comes to life one carefully engineered movement at a time. A tilt of the head. A slight bend in the knees. A measured step across the stage. During a recent rehearsal of the ISU Theatre’s new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” two students stood beside a three-quarter life-sized puppet of Charles Dickens' famous miser, working in perfect synchronization to create something audiences instinctively recognize as human.