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Florida Amendment 3 Property Tax Calculator | Estimate How Much You’ll Save in 2027 & 2028!
2 days ago
Florida voters approved Amendment 3 on November 3, 2026, bringing major changes to property taxes across the state. The amendment passed with approximately 62% voting YES and 38% voting NO, narrowly clearing the 60% required for constitutional amendments. For homeowners in Tallahassee, Leon County, and across Florida, this could mean...