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PHOTO GALLERY: Eastern Missouri Conference Cross Country Meet 2026
3 days ago
The Montgomery County Wildcats and Wellsville-Middletown Tigers competed at the Eastern Missouri Conference championship meet on Oct. 17 at the Pike County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green. The Wildcats had three runners earn all-EMO honors, with Emma Rodgers and Jaidyn Milligan placing sixth and eighth, respectively, in the girls race and Caleb Waters coming in 15th in the boys race. Theo Tate photos.