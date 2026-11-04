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These Breathtaking Train Stations Make the Journey Part of the Adventure
By Harper Quinn,2 days ago
Some train stations are more than a place to wait for a ride. They are landmarks with towering domes, painted tiles, starry ceilings, and bold modern curves. This list visits 14 stations around the world that still work hard every day while looking like museums or palaces. You will find old brick giants, glass-and-steel wonders, and a few surprises that mix local culture into the design.