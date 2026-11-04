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After Historic Binance Hack, South Korea Considers 99% Cold Wallet Rule for Crypto Exchanges
By Chayanika Deka,2 days ago
While a tougher cold storage rule could protect customer assets from hackers, smaller exchanges may struggle to process withdrawals quickly. Last week’s Binance security breach was the most devastating attack in crypto history. It exposed the risks facing exchanges and the customers who trust them with their assets. The...