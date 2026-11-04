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See midterm election results from key Louisiana races: Senate, House, 10 constitutional amendments
By Staff report,2 days ago
Here are unofficial election results from key 2026 midterm races in Louisiana. To see the full data, visit the Secretary of State’s website. U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District: Steve Scalise wins. Randall Arrington, R. E. "Liddy" Glass, NP. Lauren Jewett, D. Steve Scalise, R. U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District:...