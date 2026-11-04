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The ‘sober-curious’ autumn: How microdoses and hemp drinks are hijacking fall drinking culture
By Chris Silva,2 days ago
If you’ve driven out to an orchard or hit a college football tailgate over the last few weeks, you’ve probably noticed a shift in what people are consuming. The traditional autumn playbook of knocking back heavy craft IPAs, hard ciders or spiked hot toddies until a brutal hangover ruins your entire Sunday is giving way to a wave of microdosed edibles and precision-dosed drinks.