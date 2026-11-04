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Letlow, Johnson and Atkins claim election victories; Seven constitutional amendments favored by Louisiana voters
By leshnbrown,2 days ago
Louisiana voters headed to the polls Tuesday, November 3, to decide several major races and 10 proposed constitutional amendments. Election-night returns showed Republican Julia Letlow winning the U.S. Senate race, Congressman Mike Johnson securing another term representing Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, and John E. Atkins winning the Public Service Commission District 5 seat.