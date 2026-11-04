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YUHSG Celebrates Gratitude During Shabbos Week
2 days ago
On Sunday, November 1, Yeshiva University High School for Girls (Central) welcomed prospective eighth graders and their families to the Holliswood campus for this year’s Open House event. Newcomers were greeted by current YUHSG student volunteers, staff, and faculty, as well as representatives from Yeshiva University, including YU Senior Vice President Mr. Andrew (Avi) Lauer and the Rosh Yeshiva of YU RIETS, Rabbi Aryeh Lebowitz. YUHSG thanks the community for an outstanding (and enthusiastic!) turnout.