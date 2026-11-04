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MTA Talmidim Put Chesed Into Action
2 days ago
This past Monday, two MTA shiurim took their learning beyond the classroom and spent time giving back to the community through meaningful chesed opportunities. Rabbi Pearl’s tenth-grade shiur visited Yad Leah in Passaic, where talmidim helped sort and pack clothing for families in need. Meanwhile, Rabbi Axelrod’s freshman shiur traveled to the Bergen County Toy Drive in Bergenfield, where they helped organize toys and pack boxes to bring joy to children and families. Following their chesed activities, the freshmen enjoyed lunch on Queen Anne Road in Teaneck and a trip to Votee Park, giving them an opportunity to relax, have fun, and spend time together outside the classroom.