undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ezra Academy Seniors Experience An Unforgettable Shabbos Of Inspiration, Achdus, And Community
2 days ago
A Shabbos of growth, connection, and inspiration in Kew Gardens Hills! This past Shabbos, Parshas VaYeira, 21 seniors from Ezra Academy had the incredible opportunity to spend a beautiful Leadership Shabbaton in the warm and welcoming Kew Gardens Hills community. Our students were embraced with tremendous love and hospitality, with many graciously hosted by Ezra Academy alumni who opened their homes and hearts to the next generation of Ezra students.