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CrowdStrike to Acquire Two AI Security Startups for $495 Million
By Jolyen,2 days ago
CrowdStrike has announced plans to acquire AI security companies Fiddler AI and Dreadnode in deals valued at approximately $495 million combined, expanding its ability to monitor and test artificial intelligence systems used by businesses. The acquisitions will add capabilities for tracking AI agent behavior, identifying vulnerabilities, and assessing security risks before and after deployment.