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Netflix Introduces AI Discover Tab for Personalized Movie and Show Recommendations
By Jolyen,2 days ago
Netflix has introduced AI Discover, a new experimental feature that helps subscribers find movies and television shows based on their mood, viewing preferences, and available time. Announced on November 3, 2026, the feature uses artificial intelligence to generate recommendations based on user selections, offering an alternative to browsing through the streaming platform’s existing catalog.