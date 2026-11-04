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Block Inc. ($XYZ) Shares Surge After Hours Following Upgraded Full-Year Gross Profit Outlook
By Omar Faridi,3 days ago
Shares of Block Inc. (NYSE: XYZ) advanced approximately 6% in after-hours trading following the payments and financial technology company’s release of stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and an upward revision to its full-year profit guidance. The move reflected investor confidence in the firm’s ability to sustain growth across its core platforms...