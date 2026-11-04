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10 Fish Breeds That Love Company And 3 That Turn Aggressive
By Jan Otte,2 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Fishkeeping enthusiasts know that creating a harmonious aquarium depends largely on selecting compatible tank mates. While many aquarists are drawn to the vibrant colors and unique personalities of different fish species, not all fish play well with others. Some thrive in community settings, forming fascinating social structures and even appearing to develop bonds with their aquatic companions. Others, despite their beauty or popularity, can turn a peaceful tank into a battleground. This comprehensive guide explores ten fish breeds that genuinely enjoy company and three notorious troublemakers that tend to display aggressive behaviors when housed with other fish.