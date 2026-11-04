undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ohio Goes Blue At The Top While Crawford County Stays Red
2 days ago
Ohio voters delivered two major Democratic victories in Tuesday’s general election. Those include choosing Amy Acton as governor, the first woman elected to that office in the state’s history, and returning Sherrod Brown to the U.S. Senate. In Crawford County, however, Republicans maintained their traditional position, winning substantial majorities in the state’s highest-profile contests.
1