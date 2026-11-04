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5TYNTK November 4 – Democrats Flip Congress, Jackson Defeats Collins, Hannah Pingree Wins, Chellie Pingree Reelected, Second District Undecided
By Ryan Deelon,3 days ago
1. Democrats are reported to have won control of both the U.S. House and Senate following Tuesday’s midterm elections, flipping seats in several traditionally Republican states. Democratic leaders say they plan increased oversight and investigations of President Trump’s administration during his final two years in office. (AP) 2....