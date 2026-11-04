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Dear Grace: Conversations that matter
By Dear Grace,3 days ago
I’m meeting my boyfriend’s family for the first time! How do I make a good impression?. I think I’m falling for this guy! He’s a regular at the diner I work at, and he asked me out a few months after I first met him. We’ve been on three dates, and he’s been SO SWEET to me. He took me on my first roller coaster! He’s such a gentleman and always holds doors open and picks up the bill.