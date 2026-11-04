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Illinois Basketball ranked No. 1 in national analytical ranking
By robby.nardini,2 days ago
Illinois basketball started the season as well as it possibly could by rolling past Fairleigh Dickinson by 75 points inside the State Farm Center. A blowout win was expected, but the Illini dominated even more than anticipated, winning 120-45. FDU is ranked among the worst teams in Division I basketball, but Illinois’ performance showed just how good this team can be, even while dealing with injuries.
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