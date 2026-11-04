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“Already Giving Up on 2027” – Mets Fans Slam Front Office As Teruaki Sato Interest Fades After Bo Bichette Opts In
By Karan Tyagi,3 days ago
The New York Mets are reportedly losing interest in Japanese free agent and former Hanshin Tigers superstar Teruaki Sato this offseason, according to MLB insiders Will Sammon and Tim Britton. They say the shift largely stems from infielder Bo Bichette's decision to exercise his $42 million player option for the 2027 season.