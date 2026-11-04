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Republican Katherine Robertson wins race for Alabama attorney general
3 days ago
Katherine Robertson won the race for Alabama attorney general early Wednesday morning, becoming the first woman to hold the office in state history. As of 7:01 a.m., Robertson, chief counsel in the AG's office, received 919,903 votes (54.9%) in unofficial returns. Democratic nominee Jeff McLaughlin, a former state representative from Guntersville, garnered 753,384 votes, almost 45%.