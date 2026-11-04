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One team, many talents: Multi-sport athletes bring diverse skills to Buford flag football
By Jessica Wilson,2 days ago
BUFORD, Ga. — On the basketball court, track, soccer field or softball diamond, their athletic abilities take different forms. But when they put on their Buford flag football uniforms, 16 multi-sport athletes bring those talents together as teammates, combining skills developed across seven different sports to contribute to a growing program.