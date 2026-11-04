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APPELLATE COURT UPHOLDS RAY TATE’S CONVICTION AND LIFE SENTENCE IN MURDER OF WAYNE COUNTY DEPUTY SEAN RILEY
By Mark Wells,3 days ago
The Fifth District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of Ray Tate in connection with the December 29, 2021, shooting death of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley. The decision was announced Tuesday afternoon, November 3rd, in a 42-page ruling issued by...