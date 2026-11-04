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MIDTERMS: Grading the Green Bay Packers Offense Halfway Through the 2026 Season
By Gil Martin,2 days ago
We are now approaching the halfway mark of the Green Bay Packers 2026 season. The team has a 5-3 record through eight games despite injuries to several of their best players on both sides of the football. We now take a look at grading each position group on the Packers offense through the first half of the 2026 NFL season. The offense has been a lot less consistent than the defense, thus far. The average grade is a C+. See if you agree with our marks.