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UK Veterinary Science marks opening of the Sports Medicine Research Facility
By Holly Wiemers,2 days ago
The University of Kentucky Sports Medicine Research Facility, housed within the Department of Veterinary Science’s Gluck Equine Research Center at the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, marked its opening with a select preview and ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 30. The ceremony was the official opening of the...