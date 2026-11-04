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Franklin Memorial Library welcomes community to monthly activities
By thecrossroadsnews,2 days ago
Franklin Memorial Library is excited to welcome the community to another month of activities, creativity and opportunities to connect. As November gets underway, we encourage patrons of all ages to stop by, explore our resources, and take part in the programs planned throughout the month. Join us on Tuesday, November 10, for an afternoon of creativity at the library. We will be hosting two separate craft activities to give both teens and adults an opportunity to get creative and enjoy some hands-on fun. The Teen Craft begins at 4:30 p.m. and the Adult Craft starts 5 p.m. Both require patrons to sign-up. We invite everyone interested to come out, participate, and enjoy some creative time at Franklin Memorial Library. As we move into the holiday season, be sure to keep an eye on the library’s Facebook page for additional announcements, upcoming activities, and program reminders. There is always something happening at your local library, and we look forward to seeing our community take part! Thank you for your continued support of Franklin Memorial Library. We appreciate our patrons and look forward to another wonderful month together!