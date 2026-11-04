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Family Connection assists AG Education classes
By thecrossroadsnews,2 days ago
During the week of October 26, Family Connection assisted Rhett Harper in his AG Education classes in teaching the 5th grade students about a vegetable of the month…Pumpkin. The students made pumpkin muffins with the help of Family Connection Coordinator Tammy Allen and the Charlie Cart program. The students enjoyed the finished product as they learned cooking skills and nutrition benefits of this popular vegetable harvested in the fall.