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Swainsboro Elementary Family Literacy Night a huge hit
By thecrossroadsnews,2 days ago
On October 29, parents and students attended the SES Annual Family Literacy Night co-hosted by Family Connection and funded by the Mill Creek Foundation. The theme was a literacy “Halloween Escape Room”. With students, parents, and staff, there were over 250 people in attendance for the night full of fun. The teachers prepared their favorite soup recipes for a free dinner for all. There was an outstanding wax museum put on by students in the gifted program. Every student received a new book and parents got to spend quality time with their student throughout the night. Door prizes for students and teachers were provided by Family Connection and grand prizes of Bluetooth headphones by East Georgia Healthcare. The EGHC staff were Book Characters this year and helped out as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory characters which added to the fun.