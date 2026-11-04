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Notice Of Bonded Special Commissioner’s Sale – 4th Day Of December, 2026
By The West Virginia Daily News,2 days ago
NOTICE OF BONDED SPECIAL COMMISSIONER’S SALE is hereby given pursuant to and by virtue of the authority vested in the Bonded Special Commissioner, WV Trustee Services, LLC, by Order of the Circuit Court of Greenbrier County, West Virginia, entered on August 19, 2026, Civil Action CC-13-2024-P-58, in regard to that certain Deed of Trust dated June 14, 2006, executed by Borrowers, Keith Eagle and Sylvia Eagle, to WV Trustee Services, LLC, the Trustee of record in the office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Greenbrier County, West Virginia, in Book 585, at Page 872. At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have a mailing address of Rr 2 Box 169 n/k/a 1607 HOLLIDAY RUN RD, Smoot, WV 24977. The borrowers defaulted under the Note and Deed of Trust and the Bonded Special Commissioner has been instructed to foreclose under the Deed of Trust. Accordingly, the Bonded Special Commissioner will sell the following described property to the highest bidder at the front door of the Courthouse of Greenbrier County, in Lewisburg, West Virginia, on the following date: