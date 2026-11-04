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LIDOM: Laureano's Ninth-Inning Dinger Gives Leones del Escogido A Ninth Straight Win; Aguilas Top Licey
By Leif Skodnick,3 days ago
Leones del Escogido (10-4) 6, Toros del Este (5-9) 4 - Ramon Laureano's first home run of the season, a three-run, bottom-of-the-ninth game-ender, sent the Leones fans home smiling as Escogido won their ninth straight game and took sole possession of first place. The Toros took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, getting an RBI single from Gilbert Celestino, a two-run homer from Jesus Sanchez, and a sac fly from Felix Reyes. A two-run double from Franchy Cordero in the bottom of the first got the Leones on the board, and they drew within one on an RBI single from Marco Hernandez in the sixth.