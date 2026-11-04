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From Commitment to Cooperation: Three Years of Action for Africa's Great Lakes
3 days ago
Commitments are easy to make at a conference, but the real test comes on the shores of Africa’s Great Lakes, spanning ten countries and seven transboundary lakes. During March 2023, at the United Nation’s Water Conference in New York, the African Center for Aquatic Research and Education (ACARE) and the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), together with partners from across East Africa, made a commitment: work together for thriving, African Great Lakes (AGL) through 2030 and beyond. Three-and-a-half years later, as the world prepares to gather in Abu Dhabi for the 2026 UN Water Conference, it is fair to ask how this commitment has changed the world.