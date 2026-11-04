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Dorchester Election Results: Lewis Leads Sheriff’s Race, Wheatley Holds Narrow Advantage for Register of Wills
By Spy Public Affairs Desk,2 days ago
Republican Mark Lewis held a substantial lead in the race for Dorchester County sheriff Tuesday night, while Democrat Terry Wheatley maintained a narrower advantage in the contest for register of wills as all election-day precincts completed reporting. The unofficial results also showed Republicans leading two of the county’s three contested...