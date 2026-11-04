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10 North Carolina Cities Where Violent Crime Rates Exceed the State Average
By Source Staff,3 days ago
North Carolina is known for its stunning mountain landscapes, beautiful coastline, vibrant cities, and rich cultural traditions. From the fast-growing neighborhoods of Charlotte to the scenic beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the state attracts millions of visitors and new residents every year. While North Carolina offers a high quality...