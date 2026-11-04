undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Apraxia Explained: Meaning, Types, Causes, and How It’s Treated
3 days ago
Apraxia is a disorder of the brain that affects your ability to do purposeful movements that have been learned, such as waving goodbye, using a tool, forming words, etc., when you want to, but does not affect muscle strength or paralysis. It happens when damage or disease to the areas of the brain that control the planning or initiation of movement occurs, typically as the result of a stroke, a brain injury, or a disease like dementia and Parkinson’s disease. There are a number of kinds of dyspraxia: ideomotor, ideational, limb-kinetic, buccofacial (facial and mouth) and apraxia of speech. Treatment includes treating the cause and occupational, physical, and speech therapy.