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Ceratizit adds technical sales engineer for aerospace tooling
By Gear Solutions staff,3 days ago
Ceratizit USA announces the addition of Eric Rose as technical sales engineer for the U.S. Aerospace Assembly Tooling division. Rose will support Ceratizit’s sales teams and end users with specialized tooling applications used in the manufacture and assembly of aircraft, helicopters, rockets, and satellite components. Rose brings 18 years...