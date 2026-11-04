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Liver Cancer Screening May Be Worthwhile for More People With Alcohol-Associated Cirrhosis
By MASS GENERAL BRIGHAM COMMUNICATIONS,3 days ago
Routine liver cancer screening may offer good value for more people with alcohol-associated cirrhosis than current guidelines assume, according to a modeling study led by Harvard Medical School and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital. Guidelines recommend twice-yearly screening when a person’s annual risk...