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Missourians approve Amendment 6, make it harder for lawmakers to change citizen-led initiatives
By St. Louis Public Radio,3 days ago
Missouri voters on Tuesday supported a constitutional amendment that creates several barriers for lawmakers seeking to modify or overturn citizen-backed laws and amendments. After getting roughly 60% of the vote from across the state, backers of Amendment 6 celebrated their victory Tuesday night at the Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall in St. Louis.