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Democrat Betsy Fogle wins the Missouri Senate 30 race, flipping a seat that's long been Republican
By KSMU,3 days ago
Democrat Betsy Fogle has won the race for Missouri Senate District 30 and the right to represent Springfield in Jefferson City. She defeated Republican Representative Melanie Stinnett and Libertarian Cecil Ince on Tuesday. Fogle will replace outgoing term-limited Republican Lincoln Hough who supported Fogle financially in her campaign. Missouri's Democratic...