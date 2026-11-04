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Chairshot NFL News Report (11/4/2026): Ravens Turn to Joe Fagnano, Colts Extend Adebawore & Commanders Lose Three More
By Chairshot,2 days ago
Baltimore names Joe Fagnano its starter, Indianapolis extends Adetomiwa Adebawore, and Washington suffers three more injured reserve losses. The Baltimore Ravens are making another change at quarterback, with head coach Jesse Minter confirming that Joe Fagnano will start while the organization continues dealing with injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Baltimore also signed Kedon Slovis from Green Bay’s practice squad, reinforcing a quarterback room that has undergone considerable changes during a disappointing stretch.