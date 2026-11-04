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Bandwagon Nerds News Report (11/4/2026): Elder Scrolls Gets a Name, Naruto Moves Forward & Mizu Heads to London
By Chairshot,3 days ago
Elder Scrolls VI finally gets its title, Naruto moves toward production and Blue Eye Samurai sets Mizu’s return to Netflix. Tuesday finally answered one question Bethesda fans have been asking since 2018. The Elder Scrolls VI officially has a subtitle, although Bethesda still managed to reveal almost nothing else...