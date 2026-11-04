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27 Budget-Friendly Dinners for the Lean Stretch After the Thanksgiving Splurge
By Mandy V Applegate,3 days ago
When the Thanksgiving extras are gone and the grocery budget feels tighter, dinner still needs to be filling. This collection mixes pasta dishes built from pantry staples, soups and stews that stretch a pot, rice meals, meatless options, and recipes that make good use of leftovers. The variety gives you practical choices for weeknights without needing another holiday-sized grocery run.