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Georgia 93-7 & WQCH Local News Headlines
3 days ago
Nearly half of Walker County’s registered voters showed up at the polls yesterday. Voter turnout was at 47%. More than 21,000 ballots were cast. Election results from last night. Republican Congressman Clay Fuller won reelection to represent the 14th Congressional District. Fuller won over Shawn Harris. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson to be the next Governor in Georgia. Democrat Senator John Ossoff won reelection defeating Republican Mike Collins. Georgia State House District 1, Mike Cameron won reelection defeating Steven Disbrow. State Senate District 53, Incumbent Republican Lanny Thomas topped Democrat John Zibluk.