undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Becoming a Better BMET Through Education
3 days ago
Continuing education gives BMETs a way to build on what they know and become better technicians as their careers progress. Education has always been important to me. I started my career as a biomedical equipment technician (BMET) at 18, and I’ve been taking classes in one form or another ever since. I believe that becoming a better technician means continuing to work on what you know, even after you are qualified to do the job. The same is true of becoming a better leader.