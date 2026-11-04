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Proposed 2030 Census Rules Could Lead to an Incomplete Count of North Carolina
By (s): John Quinterno, State Data Center CoordinatorCensus Liaison,3 days ago
John Quinterno, State Data Center Coordinator and Census Liaison. The US Census Bureau has proposed two rules that would fundamentally alter the 2030 Census and all future censuses. One rule would redefine where people are counted, expand the use of administrative records in determining residence, and establish a smaller population base for congressional apportionment. The other rule would prohibit the collection of race and ethnicity information on the census questionnaire and restrict other demographic questions.