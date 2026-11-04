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Election 2026: Results in the Southern Tier
2 days ago
ITHACA, NY (607NewsNow) — Votes are being tallied from the 2026 midterm elections. Lea Webb will retain her seat in the state Senate. Webb, who represents the 52nd district, declared victory in her re-election bid over Mike Bolles. Webb says the work continues to “fight back against harmful cuts and policies coming from Washington.” This will be Webb’s third term. Assemblymember Anna Kelles ran unopposed for another term in office representing the 125th district.